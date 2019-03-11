Self-proclaimed 'car hoarder' has collection removed

Car hoarder to face more tow trucks

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- Tow trucks will be back in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, hauling away dozens of cars on a problem property.

The owner of the lot, Reuben Waller, is a self-described hoarder.

Waller keeps more than 150 vehicles on the 3700 block of Old York Road.

Waller faced a court order from the city last year to remove the collection and is facing steep fines for refusing to do so.

Waller claims buying up the cars is a hobby and that he is not doing anything illegal.
