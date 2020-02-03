Driver crashes into North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a North Philadelphia home early Monday.It happened around 1:25 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 9th Street.Police said the driver lost control and crashed into the porch area of a house.The 61-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Accident investigators as well as representatives from the Department of Licenses and Inspection were called to the scene.