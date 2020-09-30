Traffic

Driver loses control, crashes into house in New Castle County, Del.

By
MIQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a home in New Castle County, Delaware Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Memorial Drive in Miquadale.

Police said the driver was going eastbound on Memorial Drive when he lost control of the car, hit three parked cars, drove over a lawn and crashed into a house.

READ ALSO: Serious crash injures two, one critically in New Castle County

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

New Castle County police are investigating the crash.
