Car lands in pond after driver misses turn in Newark, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Car lands in pond after driver misses turn in Newark, Del. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on September 2, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware State Police SCUBA team responded to the scene of a crash in Newark that ended with a vehicle submerged.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Salem Church Road.

Police say a 28-year-old woman missed a turn and went off the road.

Her vehicle drove through a yard, and then through a fence, before ending up in Becks Pond.

The driver and a backseat passenger were able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newscar crashNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Woman waiting for bus struck, killed in hit-and-run
Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown
Airliner from Philly nearly landed at wrong Fla. airport
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
Police: Intoxicated man grabbed woman by throat
Cardinal asks for prayers amid calls for his resignation
Show More
Store owner shot in Upper Darby; suspect images released
Teens sought for vandalizing a Gloucester Co. school
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Man shot and killed in Kensington
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
More News