The Delaware State Police SCUBA team responded to the scene of a crash in Newark that ended with a vehicle submerged.The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Salem Church Road.Police say a 28-year-old woman missed a turn and went off the road.Her vehicle drove through a yard, and then through a fence, before ending up in Becks Pond.The driver and a backseat passenger were able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.------