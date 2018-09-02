NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --The Delaware State Police SCUBA team responded to the scene of a crash in Newark that ended with a vehicle submerged.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Salem Church Road.
Police say a 28-year-old woman missed a turn and went off the road.
Her vehicle drove through a yard, and then through a fence, before ending up in Becks Pond.
The driver and a backseat passenger were able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps