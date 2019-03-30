Car nearly careens into school in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) -- A driver nearly hit a school after losing control of his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.Police say it was around 4:15 a.m. Saturday when the man, in his 20s, was trying to turn onto 19th from Wyncote Street.His car jumped the curb outside William Rowland School and slammed into a "school zone" sign.The car then hit a banister, before crashing into a retaining wall.The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.The crash is still under investigation.