WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) -- A driver nearly hit a school after losing control of his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.
Police say it was around 4:15 a.m. Saturday when the man, in his 20s, was trying to turn onto 19th from Wyncote Street.
His car jumped the curb outside William Rowland School and slammed into a "school zone" sign.
The car then hit a banister, before crashing into a retaining wall.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
The crash is still under investigation.
Car nearly careens into school in West Oak Lane
