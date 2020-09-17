1 injured in crash between car and scooter in Westampton, Burlington County, New Jersey

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a crash between a person with a scooter and a vehicle in Burlington County, New Jersey Thursday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Indel Avenue in Westampton Township.
Medics and emergency crews are on the scene.
It is not clear at this time if the driver of the car remained at the scene at the accident.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
