Car slams into fire truck, driver dies in New Castle County

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- A fatal crash occurred as a fire truck was answering a call in New Castle County Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of Route 301 near Bunker Hill Road in Middletown.

State police have determined that the driver of the fire truck had just applied the brakes when it was rear-ended by a car.

The driver in the car was identified as 57-year-old Alan C. Edmonds of Wilmington.

The fire truck operator declined treatment.

Edmonds was pronounced dead at the scene.
