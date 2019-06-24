Car slams into home, catches fire in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A car slammed into a house in Wilmington, Delaware sparking a fire in the vehicle.

It happened Monday morning in the 1000 block of Broom Street.

Investigators say the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the home, causing damage to the house.

The driver was rescued from the burning vehicle and taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition, or why he lost control.
