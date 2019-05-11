Car stolen with child inside in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who took a navy blue 2017 Chevy Impala from the intersection of 56th and Warrington in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The vehicle had a six-year-old girl in the back seat.

The missing child is black, approximately 3'6" and 50 to 60 lbs. with shoulder-length braids. She is wearing a blue and white striped shirt and white tights.

The vehicle has Pennsylvania tags with KYJ7824.

It was last seen driving southwest on Cobbs Creek from 70th Street.

Call 911 if you have any information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abductionstolen carphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teens shoot 5 men in North Philadelphia ambush
1 dead in Olney fire, others rescued from roof
N.J. teen who started 2 food organizations up for $50K prize
Chef Eli Kulp finds new normal after 2015 train derailment
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Hype Video: Action News is ready for Game 7
Show More
Why YouTube influencer lost 1 million subscribers in 36 hours
Police: Suspect stabs, kills man who was arguing with woman
Bride angry after guests loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding
Center City street closes indefinitely after cave-in
Police seek person who shot cat with a crossbow arrow
More TOP STORIES News