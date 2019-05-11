Car stolen with child inside in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who took a navy blue 2017 Chevy Impala from the intersection of 56th and Warrington in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The vehicle had a six-year-old girl in the back seat.
The missing child is black, approximately 3'6" and 50 to 60 lbs. with shoulder-length braids. She is wearing a blue and white striped shirt and white tights.
The vehicle has Pennsylvania tags with KYJ7824.
It was last seen driving southwest on Cobbs Creek from 70th Street.
Call 911 if you have any information.
