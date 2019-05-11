Car stolen with child inside in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who took a navy blue 2017 Chevy Impala from the intersection of 56th and Warrington in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. The vehicle had a six-year-old girl in the back seat.The missing child is black, approximately 3'6" and 50 to 60 lbs. with shoulder-length braids. She is wearing a blue and white striped shirt and white tights.The vehicle has Pennsylvania tags withIt was last seen driving southwest on Cobbs Creek from 70th Street.Call 911 if you have any information.