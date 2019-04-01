Disasters & Accidents

Car turned on side, 1 trapped after Wynnefield heights crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver removed through windshield following Wynnefield Heights crash: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 6 a.m., April 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was rescued through the windshield of his car following a two-car crash in Wynnefield Heights early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Conshohocken and Belmont avenues.

The two-car collision sent one car onto its side, trapping one person.

Rescue cars extricated the person through the front window.

Police said he was transported to the hospital with various injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscar crashphiladelphia newsphilly newsrescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Strike threat looms at CCP
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
Show More
WATCH: Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
SWAT team surrounds Port Richmond home
Texas teen gains acceptance to 8 Ivy League universities
Frankford crash ends with car on fire, person injured
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
More TOP STORIES News