Car turned on side, 1 trapped after Wynnefield heights crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was rescued through the windshield of his car following a two-car crash in Wynnefield Heights early Monday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Conshohocken and Belmont avenues.The two-car collision sent one car onto its side, trapping one person.Rescue cars extricated the person through the front window.Police said he was transported to the hospital with various injuries.