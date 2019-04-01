PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was rescued through the windshield of his car following a two-car crash in Wynnefield Heights early Monday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Conshohocken and Belmont avenues.
The two-car collision sent one car onto its side, trapping one person.
Rescue cars extricated the person through the front window.
Police said he was transported to the hospital with various injuries.
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after Wynnefield heights crash
TOP STORIES
Show More