Car vandals hit Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a rash of vehicles that were vandalized in Northern Liberties.

Almost a dozen cars were hit along Widely Street near Front Street.

Residents in the neighborhood say its been an ongoing problem for weeks.

"These people aren't even taking anything. They're just opening up the cars, digging around and then moving onto the next one to smash in," said Zach Blumenthal of Northern Liberties.

Surveillance cameras caught someone lurking around some of the vandalized vehicles. Residents are hoping it leads to an arrest.

In the meantime, police are reminding residents not to leave anything of value that can be seen through the windows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimebreak invandalismcar theft
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man tried to murder Pennsylvania trooper: Police
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
'This is not a joke': Philly man spends 63 days on ventilator with COVID-19
Our America: Living While Black
Bill Cosby appears to grin in newly released prison mug shot
Gunman shoots teen walking to Philly boxing gym
Thieves steal dozens of bikes from youth nonprofit in NJ
Show More
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
Excitement building for first-time voters
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Mobile grocery store will help provide healthy food in NJ
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
More TOP STORIES News