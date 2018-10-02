Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3925078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on August 10, 2018.

Cumberland County prosecutors have released new evidence in hopes of solving a murder at a youth football practice.They are looking for a burgundy Pontiac Grad Prix in connection to the shooting that killed Joseph Jones.Jones was shot on August 9 outside of Lakeside Middle School in Millville.Investigators say the Pontiac is the car officers chased from the scene that night. The people inside fired at an officer and got away.The car has a New Jersey license plate ZJ761H.Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office at 856-453-0486 x11100. Your tip can remain anonymous.------