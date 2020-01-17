child abduction

FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team helps provide surge of manpower

NOTHFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to a child abduction, experts say a quick response is key.

FBI agents were in Northfield, New Jersey talked Thursday about the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team or "CARD" team.

CARD team members provide on-the-ground investigative, technical and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement.

Agents say it helps to enhance the effort to find a child by giving a specific surge of manpower during the most critical time period following an abduction.

The FBI's CARD program was created in 2005.
