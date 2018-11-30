CAREERS

6abc programming editor, Lee Farber retires

EMBED </>More Videos

6abc programming editor, Lee Farber retires. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
6abc said goodbye to a beloved employee Friday.

Lee Farber has been an editor in our programming department for 18 years.

His work has included FYI Philly, Visions and countless specials.

Lee is also known for being one of the most fun people at the station and for keeping the programming department fed with his always-stocked snacktopia table.

Lee is retiring, looking forward to spending more time with his family and we will miss him.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersphilly newsretirement
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
6abc Job Listings
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
New Jersey's paid sick leave law goes into effect
Free job fair Monday at Courtyard by Marriot City Avenue
More Careers
Top Stories
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City
Bus aide arrested for allegedly assaulting Delaware Co. student
Major earthquakes cause widespread damage in Anchorage, Alaska
Praise for special needs workers in Cherry Hill
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
Show More
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Police: Video led to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
AccuWeather: More Rain This Weekend
More News