6abc programming editor, Lee Farber retires

6abc said goodbye to a beloved employee Friday.Lee Farber has been an editor in our programming department for 18 years.His work has included FYI Philly, Visions and countless specials.Lee is also known for being one of the most fun people at the station and for keeping the programming department fed with his always-stocked snacktopia table.Lee is retiring, looking forward to spending more time with his family and we will miss him.