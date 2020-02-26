Careers

Philly airport hoping to attract young professionals for technical careers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport played host to a group of high school students on Tuesday, because one day, those kids might be members of the airport's workforce.

It takes more than 20,000 people to run PHL, from bus drivers, to pilots, to operations workers like Kyle Owens.

Owens gave a behind the scenes tour of the airfield to a group of high school students from Mercy Career and Technical High School and Universal Audenreid Charter High School.

"This is the main gate we bring all of our contractors through," he explained as the tour bus went into the airfield.

The airport is hoping these kids will be future candidates for a new apprenticeship program for technical careers.

"We're being very proactive and making sure that the rising generation of workforce knows what's out there and that we're here to provide those opportunities," said Jonathan Todd, the director of workforce development for the airport.

The airport says part of the issue it's facing is nearly half of the city's skilled laborers, 48 percent to be exact, are over the age of 50. In order to avoid what they're calling a "silver tsunami" of retirement, they're trying to attract and train young people now.

"I was thinking carpentry but probably aviation now," high school junior Nathan Myers said after the tour. "The trade business is dying down big time and there are not a lot of kids coming up filling those shoes. So I'm trying to be one of those kids that grows up and fills them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersphiladelphiaeducationphiladelphia international airportjobs
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
Wheelchair man and wheelchair puppy are the perfect match
Federal judge gives green light to safe injection site
Phanatic creators blast Phillies after mascot's redesign
Man killed in hit-and-run crash was part-time Temple student
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman North Philadelphia
Show More
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
Ben Simmons out for at least two weeks for back injury
Gov. Murphy proposes budget that boosts school, transit aid
Man arrested for making threats at Montco school: Police
Without Warning: Thousands living without working smoke detectors
More TOP STORIES News