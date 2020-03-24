GBCA is building a more diverse construction industry

Construction around the region continues to grow and create career opportunities.6abc's Gina Gannon meets two trailblazing members of the Philadelphia construction community to learn about their journey into the business, and how they're helping to change - not only the city skyline but also, the face of the industry.We'll discover the custom programs available to provide first-class training, mentoring and skill development. Plus, we'll hear how the General Building Contractors Association works with the trades to build a stronger future.36 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103