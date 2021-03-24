jobs

Citizens Bank Park transforming into job fair this week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Citizens Bank Park will be transformed into a large summer job fair this week.

The Nomo Foundation and other local partners are helping individuals explore employment opportunities in the transportation, distribution, and logistics industry.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., Rickey Duncan, the executive director of Nomo, says his nonprofit will helps teens prepare by offering free haircuts, help to create a resume, interview attire and mock interviews. Their mission is workforce development and providing a safe haven from the crime-ridden streets.

"It's so important because most of the crime and most of the violence is coming from economic hardships. A lot of hurt people are hurting people, so if we could participate in supplying the youth and adults with jobs, we'll have less problems going on in the city," said Rickey Duncan, the executive director of New Options More Opportunities.

The career fair kicks off Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Officials say there will be over 20 employers present, and ready to hire.

For more information or help with registration, please contact PA CareerLink Philadelphia at 1-833-750-5627 or info@pacareerlinkphl.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersphiladelphiacommunitycareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Prince Harry lands job at SF startup BetterUp
Oakland to launch universal income program
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room
School aide charged with sexually assaulting children
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Why is 'dry eye' affecting more people during pandemic?
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Calls for gun control in Pa. after Colorado mass shooting
Eagles signing veteran QB Joe Flacco
Show More
Crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Philly will not adopt Pa.'s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on April 4
Montco woman turning 105 shares secret to her longevity
Sweet T's becomes first Black-owned bakery at Reading Terminal
More TOP STORIES News