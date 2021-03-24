Citizens Bank Park transforming into job fair this week

The Nomo Foundation and other local partners are helping individuals explore employment opportunities in the transportation, distribution, and logistics industry.
Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., Rickey Duncan, the executive director of Nomo, says his nonprofit will helps teens prepare by offering free haircuts, help to create a resume, interview attire and mock interviews. Their mission is workforce development and providing a safe haven from the crime-ridden streets.
"It's so important because most of the crime and most of the violence is coming from economic hardships. A lot of hurt people are hurting people, so if we could participate in supplying the youth and adults with jobs, we'll have less problems going on in the city," said Rickey Duncan, the executive director of New Options More Opportunities.
The career fair kicks off Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.
Officials say there will be over 20 employers present, and ready to hire.
For more information or help with registration, please contact PA CareerLink Philadelphia at 1-833-750-5627 or info@pacareerlinkphl.org.