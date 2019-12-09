Careers

Delaware Veterans Home hosting nursing job fair Tuesday

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Nurses looking for a job in Delaware can head to Milford for a hiring event.

The Delaware Veterans Home is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th.

They are looking for nurses of all experience levels to help care for its residents, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs,) Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs).

Applicants will be interviewed on the spot - with same-day job offers going out too.

This year, there's even a signing bonus of up to $3,500 dollars.

Applicants should bring a resume, references, driver's license, Social Security card, CPR certification (if available) and a nursing license or CNA certification.

Delaware Veterans Home is located at 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard in Milford.

For more information, call 302-424-6000 or visit: http://www.delawarestatejobs.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersmilforddelawarekent countysussex countyjob fairveteransdelaware newsnursesjobsdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Northeast High School locked down after bullets found
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
Show More
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Twp. gym
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
More TOP STORIES News