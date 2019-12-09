Delaware Veterans Home hosting nursing job fair Tuesday

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- Nurses looking for a job in Delaware can head to Milford for a hiring event.
The Delaware Veterans Home is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th.
They are looking for nurses of all experience levels to help care for its residents, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs,) Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs).
Applicants will be interviewed on the spot - with same-day job offers going out too.
This year, there's even a signing bonus of up to $3,500 dollars.
Applicants should bring a resume, references, driver's license, Social Security card, CPR certification (if available) and a nursing license or CNA certification.
Delaware Veterans Home is located at 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard in Milford.
For more information, call 302-424-6000 or visit: http://www.delawarestatejobs.com/
