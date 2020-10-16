Emotionally agility is the topic of this conversation with Bristol Myers Squibb's Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson - Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Strategy & Policy and Anchor Nydia Han. They discuss ways for women to adapt their strategies & mindset, stay flexible and lead with compassion during difficult times on the job and at home.
Anchor: Nydia Han
Guest: Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson,
Senior VP of Global Regulatory Strategy and Policy, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)
NOTE: The company dropped the hyphen in their name officially
TOPIC: Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times
Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues. Make an appointment today, call 609-537-6363.
Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times
The Inspiring Women Digital Series
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More