Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Emotionally agility is the topic of this conversation with Bristol Myers Squibb's Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson - Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Strategy & Policy and Anchor Nydia Han. They discuss ways for women to adapt their strategies & mindset, stay flexible and lead with compassion during difficult times on the job and at home.

Anchor: Nydia Han

Guest: Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson,

Senior VP of Global Regulatory Strategy and Policy, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

NOTE: The company dropped the hyphen in their name officially

TOPIC: Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times

