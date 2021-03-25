New Options, More Opportunities hosting job fair at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday

The "New Options, More Opportunities" event is for people interested in careers in the transportation, distribution and logistics industries.
The Nomo Foundation helped teenagers prepare by offering free haircuts and interview attire on Wednesday night.
The career fair starts at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say there will be over 20 employers present and ready to hire.
You can sign up here, but walk-ups are also welcome.
Masks are required and parking is free.
For more information or help with registration, contact PA CareerLink Philadelphia at 1-833-750-5627 or info@pacareerlinkphl.org.