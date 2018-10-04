CAREERS

Job fair held at Pa. Convention Center

Job fair held at Pa. Convention Center. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5pm on October 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
"I'm excited, I'm nervous," explained Roslyn Ryder of Germantown, who arrived for her first ever job fair on Thursday.

She came to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, eager for opportunities, explaining her living conditions depend on them.

Ryder tells Action News, "I don't want to live in a drug infested area where every time I come out of my house I see people sitting on my steps smoking marijuana. It's difficult to find good housing if you're not making good money."

Candidates filed through tables at this job and resource fair for Hire! Philly, a coalition of U.S. and Philadelphia-based employers. Among them was Starbucks, their executives explaining while this event is not a direct response to the arrest of two black men who sat in a Center City store without ordering anything.

Their involvement is a chance to help make positive change.
Starbucks Regional Manager Camille Hymes says, "For Starbucks specifically, we are deeply vested in the community. We want to see there's an improvement and change within the community. "

The resource fair included resume help, mock interviews, hair and makeup, and stops for clothing assistance, from organizations Career Wardrobe and Menzfit.

Menzfit volunteer Derrick Cain says, "When he has that outfit on, he feels like he's the best version of himself at that point."

For many, the job search is a marathon, not a sprint. Services like Menzfit are located in Philadelphia and available beyond today to help people in their job search.
The mayor says events like this are vital, adding, " We are a high poverty city. We are working every day to try to reduce that."

As for Ryder, she felt optimistic.

"I'm going to take advantage of everything so that I can be prepared fully to go over here and get me a job."

