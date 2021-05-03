King Of Prussia hiring fair aims to fill bar, restaurant and hotel staffing shortages

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While business is finally starting to pick up again at restaurants and bars, the staffing shortages continue to be a big problem. A hiring fair in King of Prussia is aiming to change that.
On Tuesday more than 350 positions will be up for grabs at the Let's Go KOP Hospitality Hiring Fair.
"We will be showcasing 31 different restaurants and hotels," said Rachel Amman, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the King of Prussia District. "They are hiring for basically every position you could think of in a restaurant and a hotel, from front-of-house to back-of-house to leadership roles. They are looking for hosts, servers to bartenders, housekeepers. It runs the gamut."
Employers will be also be conducting on-site interviews and they are prepared to extend offers on the spot.
Among them is the restaurant Founding Farmers. The owners are really anxious to fill open positions.
"I've been in the business now for over 30 years," said Darragh Moore, a Managing Partner at Founding Farmers. "This is one of the toughest kind of staffing situations we've faced. With the pandemic going on and the stimulus package, it's had had an impact. Not everybody wants to come back to work right now."
The Let's Go KOP Hospitality Hiring Fair is Tuesday, May 4th at the Alloy King of Prussia from 10 am - 4 pm.
The King of Prussia District is also offering a $300 bonus to the first 65 people who accept a position.
