job fair

King Of Prussia hiring fair aims to fill bar, restaurant and hotel staffing shortages

By
EMBED <>More Videos

King Of Prussia hiring fair aims to fill hospitality staffing shortages

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While business is finally starting to pick up again at restaurants and bars, the staffing shortages continue to be a big problem. A hiring fair in King of Prussia is aiming to change that.

On Tuesday more than 350 positions will be up for grabs at the Let's Go KOP Hospitality Hiring Fair.

"We will be showcasing 31 different restaurants and hotels," said Rachel Amman, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the King of Prussia District. "They are hiring for basically every position you could think of in a restaurant and a hotel, from front-of-house to back-of-house to leadership roles. They are looking for hosts, servers to bartenders, housekeepers. It runs the gamut."

Employers will be also be conducting on-site interviews and they are prepared to extend offers on the spot.

Among them is the restaurant Founding Farmers. The owners are really anxious to fill open positions.

"I've been in the business now for over 30 years," said Darragh Moore, a Managing Partner at Founding Farmers. "This is one of the toughest kind of staffing situations we've faced. With the pandemic going on and the stimulus package, it's had had an impact. Not everybody wants to come back to work right now."

The Let's Go KOP Hospitality Hiring Fair is Tuesday, May 4th at the Alloy King of Prussia from 10 am - 4 pm.

The King of Prussia District is also offering a $300 bonus to the first 65 people who accept a position.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersking of prussiaemploymentking of prussia mallbarjobs hiringhoteljob fairrestaurantunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Starr Restaurants holding job fair amid pandemic restrictions
Philly's newest casino holds job fair
How to nail a virtual job interview
Domino's hiring 20,000 new employees across the country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NJ restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Porch pirate dressed as Amazon worker steals packages
Show More
Strawberry Mansion program helps longtime residents stay in their unique homes
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
New mom didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth on flight
NJ residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot
Phillies: Hoskins' homer taken away; 2 fan catches you must see
More TOP STORIES News