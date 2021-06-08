jobs

King of Prussia Mall hosts job fair to help merchants scrambling to find employees

By
EMBED <>More Videos

KOP Mall hosts job fair to help merchants scrambling to find employees

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The King of Prussia Mall was one of five Simon Malls in the Philadelphia area that hosted a job fair Tuesday amid the nationwide staffing shortage.

The job fair also took place at several other area shopping malls, including Philadelphia Mills, Oxford Valley Mall and the Montgomery Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retailers had the opportunity to recruit for new hires with informational tables outside their shops.

There were close to 100 retailers participanting at King of Prussia Mall, including restaurants, clothing stores and luxury retailers.

"A lot of stores in the mall are looking for employment, and this is something going on all over the place, all over the country. So we're doing this to help our merchants," said King of Prussia Mall general manager Robert Hart.

While retail is bouncing back from the pandemic, the ability to hire new employees is dwindling.

SEE ALSO: Local businesses are offering cash, classes and more for new hires

EMBED More News Videos

SIGNING BONUSES: New hires are being offered everything from hundreds of dollars in bonuses, classes to further their education and more are employers look for badly-needed help.



"Unfortunately, some of our people didn't come back. In this market, we're doing extremely well and we need more help," said Milanj Diamonds CEO Jalil Bami.

The high-end jeweler said they are even willing to train people who might not have a sales background, and the pay is well beyond competitive.

"An average salesperson makes between $65,000 to $120,000 a year," Bami said.

Alex and Ani, a trendy costume jewelry shop, was also out recruiting.

"We're looking to take anything we can get. We're looking to help improve people and their skill sets as well," said store manager Alexandra Clark.

Many retailers are hopeful that offering everything from discount perks to training opportunities will help them find the right fit in terms of new hires. Managers said there is truly something out there for anyone willing to work.

The general manager of King of Prussia Mall said they are looking to host more job fairs in the future to make sure merchants can thrive. For more information visit, www.simon.com.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersking of prussiaking of prussia mallmallsocietycoronavirusjobs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
US adds modest 559,000 jobs, a sign of more hiring struggles
Severe shortage of truck drivers is creating all kinds of problems
New ABC show 'Free Enterprise' helps former inmates become entrepreneurs
Ultimate dream wine job in Sonoma County
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flash Flooding and Severe Thunderstorms
Multiple reports of water rescues due to severe weather
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Dunkin' store manager
76ers look to rebound tonight; Embiid will start Game 2
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run coping with loss of 2nd child
Interstate 95 in New Castle Co., Del. now open in both directions
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
Show More
Temple makes historic selection for 12th president
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Calif. boy
Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash that injured girl
Rowan U. campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
More TOP STORIES News