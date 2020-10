Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC and HSN, discusses with Karen Rogers how strong leaders in the workplace can best serve their employees during difficult times.Other topics discussed:The skills and strengths of strong and effective leaders and executivesCommunications skills for effective leaders in the workplaceOffering flexibility for employees during difficult times____________________Anchor: Karen RogersGuest:Topic: Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work Capital Health Cancer Center , located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.