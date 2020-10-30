Careers

Lung Health: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic

Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Sharrie Willams interviews Dr. Africa Wallace, a Thoracic Surgeon with Capital Health about lung health during COVID-19. They discuss the importance of staying connected with your doctor's during this pandemic and the importance of smoking and vaping cessation so you don't increase your susceptibility to the virus. They also discussed managing stress and ways for Women to cope during these stressful times.
ANCHOR: Sharrie Williams

GUEST: Dr. Africa Wallace, Thoracic Surgeon, Capital Health
TOPIC: Lung Health: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
