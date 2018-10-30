CAREERS

New Jersey's paid sick leave law goes into effect

N.J. companies required to provide paid sick leave. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 30, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
A new law requiring New Jersey employers to offer paid sick leave has gone into effect.

The measure requiring employers to provide one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked took effect Monday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure into law in May.

Under the law workers may earn and carry forward up to 40 hours of sick leave per year.

The new law also gives New Jersey a statewide paid-sick-leave policy, superseding similar provisions enacted in 13 towns and cities.

Lawmakers and Murphy have said 1.2 million workers, many in food and personal-care services, would benefit from the new law.

New Jersey becomes the 10th state along with the District of Columbia to enact sick-leave legislation.

