N.J. students make history by receiving U.S. Army oath of enlistment from space

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two Middle Township high school seniors and one of their coaches made history on Wednesday as they took the oath of enlistment for the U.S. Army from a commander in space.

Students Dylan Hoffman and Anthony Anderson and the school's football and wrestling coach Justin Rhinesmith had their official "swearing-in" through a call from the International Space Station.

U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan administered the oath to future military members across the country from the ISS.

It was a first-of-its-kind recruitment for three of the newest members of the U.S. Army who will head to basic training within the next few months.
