Philadelphia youth organizations are looking to fill 1,000 summer jobs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Youth organizations in Philadelphia are looking to fill 1,000 summer jobs.

Recreation centers and parks across the city are hosting job fairs Saturday through Thursday.

According to the city, more than 15 local employers are looking to hire full-time and part-time positions. Some of those jobs will pay $15 an hour.

The job fairs are held in conjunction with the city and a range of nonprofit youth organizations looking to hire summer staff.

A job fair was held Saturday at Hunting Park Recreation Center.

"I could use that money to save up for college," said Alyssa Parrish, from Hunting Park, who said she applied to be a summer camp counselor.

Parrish's mother accompanied her daughter to the job fair in Hunting Park.

"You have your own money, your own independence and I want that for her," said Annette Parrish.

Many parents were proud to bring their children to apply for a job.

"It's watching my neighborhood give back to basically the next generation, which is my own son," said Blaine Simpson.

Simpson's son said he was looking forward to getting a job this summer.

"Just to get a job so I can focus more on myself to get myself better," said Zaviyon Matthews-Simpson.

Some of the positions include: teachers, special-education aides, coaches, tutors, youth group leaders and other support/operations staff.

"It's a way to get your foot back in the door to enjoy your summer, get paid, and help other kids," said Mazz Whitaker, a special consultant for Public Citizens for Children and Youth. "We have to get the counselors to open up the camps."

A summer job could lead to more opportunities in the future.

"When you get a summer job, you meet people, you network, you can maybe get something with that organization later on," said Whitaker.

More job fairs are scheduled for the week at some recreation centers and parks in Germantown, South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and Northeast Philadelphia.

To apply for a summer job virtually click here: https://www.teachphl.org/

For a full list of the locations to apply in-person click here: https://phlsummerjobs.org/
