Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia holds job fair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While some businesses are closing, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is opening in the middle of a pandemic.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia's newest casino held a virtual job fair in an effort to fill hundreds of positions.

"We want to be a part of assisting folks with getting people back on their feet with rewarding opportunities," said Chris Nelson, talent acquisition manager for Live! Casino.



The South Philadelphia establishment held two virtual job fairs Wednesday, each with over 100 registered participants to fill vacancies in food and beverage, executive teams to hospitality. Roughly 1,200 of the positions have already been filled. Officials say 60% of the employees are local hires.

"The casino is located in South Philadephia, so the people who live in the surrounding communities should benefit from the casino being in this community," said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
