Philadelphia International Airport hosting TransWork job fair in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is hosting a first of its kind job fair for transgender people in Center City.
The airport has partnered with TransWork to host the event at William Way Community Center starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The job fair aims to help transgender, non-binary and gender variant individuals find employment at PHL.
TransWork is a program of the Independence Business Alliance, whose goal is to increase opportunities for transgender people throughout the Philadelphia area.
The William Way Community Center is located at 1315 Spruce Street.
