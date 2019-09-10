Careers

Philadelphia International Airport hosting TransWork job fair in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport is hosting a first of its kind job fair for transgender people in Center City.

The airport has partnered with TransWork to host the event at William Way Community Center starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The job fair aims to help transgender, non-binary and gender variant individuals find employment at PHL.

TransWork is a program of the Independence Business Alliance, whose goal is to increase opportunities for transgender people throughout the Philadelphia area.

The William Way Community Center is located at 1315 Spruce Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphiaemploymenttransgendergay rightsphilly newsjob fairphiladelphia international airportgender identityjobs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Show More
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News