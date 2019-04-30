Careers

Ready, Set Hired event helping applicants prepare for job opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An event going on in North Philadelphia is getting people ready for that next job opportunity.

The Penrose Rec Center is hosting Ready, Set, Hired.

People are getting free help applying for jobs and advice on resume writing and dressing sharp.

I'm My Sister's Keeper, a program helping women land jobs, is taking part in this fair.

All of these people are planning to attend Temple University's job fair on May 16th.

For more information on the Temple University's 13th Annual Neighborhood Jof Fair, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnorth philadelphiaemploymentcareer advicephilly newscommunitycareersworkplacephiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News