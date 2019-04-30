Ready, Set Hired event helping applicants prepare for job opportunities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An event going on in North Philadelphia is getting people ready for that next job opportunity.
The Penrose Rec Center is hosting Ready, Set, Hired.
People are getting free help applying for jobs and advice on resume writing and dressing sharp.
I'm My Sister's Keeper, a program helping women land jobs, is taking part in this fair.
All of these people are planning to attend Temple University's job fair on May 16th.
For more information on the Temple University's 13th Annual Neighborhood Jof Fair, CLICK HERE.
