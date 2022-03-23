Careers

Sharrie Williams takes part in panel on careers for women

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High school girls were inspired to think about their future careers today.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania hosted a virtual panel discussion to empower the students.

Representatives from Wells Fargo, SEPTA, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Lockheed Martin spoke about their industry experience and how women are now excelling in so-called non-traditional careers.

I had the honor of moderating today's discussion and sharing my career journey. It was a very inspirational chat!
