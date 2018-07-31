"The Reset" - A Special Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell

Fewer people go to work out of school and expect to retire from the same company they started with. "The Reset" is about what to do if this happens to you.
Former Philadelphia mayoral candidate Sam Katz and former Delaware news anchor Nancy Karibjanian recall how they "reset" their professional careers with loads of great advice like: "New chapters are usually unexpected but unexpectedly rewarding," and "Give laser-like attention to what you are going to do next. It's not to be feared, it's to be embraced."
This special podcast will help inspire you to get back on your feet.
You can find the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes or Google Play. It is a free stream or download!
"The Reset" - A special episode of the Travel Mug Podcast. How to accept a massive change in your career and begin life's second act. "You have to show up. You cannot hide." Great advice from @samkatz60 and Nancy Karibjanian. Stream on iTunes: https://t.co/6Bg82NVfiH pic.twitter.com/AYkEfV4xDb— Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) July 31, 2018
And check out Matt's other episodes. Subscribe, tell your friends, and show them how to listen podcasts. And most of all, thanks for listening!