CAREERS

Walmart expected to hire hundreds of truck drivers and raise salary to nearly $90K

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart increases truck drivers' pay to nearly $90K

Walmart is looking to hire more truck drivers this year, and it's paying nearly $90,000 a year.

The pay increase comes as the company faces an industry-wide shortage of drivers.

Last year, Walmart hired 1,400 truckers. This year, they plan to hire even more.

Walmart drivers will now earn an average of $87,500 a year with "an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile."

The company is also changing its hiring process, adding one-on-one mentoring from veteran drivers.
"We're leaning heavily on the expertise of our Walmart road team and our certified driver trainers to grow our skilled fleet of professional drivers," said Lori Furnell, Walmart's director of driver talent acquisition.

To be considered, new drivers will need to have 30 months of experience over the past three years and a good safety record.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobswalmartu.s. & worlddrivertrucks
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
6abc Job Listings
6abc programming editor, Lee Farber retires
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
New Jersey's paid sick leave law goes into effect
More Careers
Top Stories
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
Trump expected to float deal to end shutdown: ABC News
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
After earlier delays, flight times at PHL back to normal
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's projects
DelDOT contractor freed from trench in Christiana, Del.
Del. lawmakers look to get slow drivers out of left lane
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today
Police: 2 men killed while in car with shooter
Philly mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Wolf announces town hall sessions on legalizing marijuana
Man, 30, shot and killed in South Philadelphia
More News