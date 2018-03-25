EMPLOYMENT

Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees this spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Wawa planning to hire 5,000 associates. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Wawa is looking to hire 5,000 new employees during the next three months.

Wawa announced the annual hiring campaign will span the spring season. They are looking to fill customer-service and management-level positions at all of Wawa's 790 stores across six states.

"At Wawa, part of the commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That's why we're thrilled to kick-off this year's spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family," Elizabeth Moore, Manager of Talent Acquisition at Wawa, said in a statement.

Some stores will be hosting open houses called 'Wawa Career Wednesdays.' They will be held every Wednesday for four straight weeks, beginning March 28 and running through April 18.

At these open houses, potential applicants can receive a brief, first interview and explore career opportunities.

Stores hosting the open house events will have signs announcing the dates/times.

Wawa asks those interested are encouraged to apply online prior to attending an Open House event.

To apply for an open position, visit www.wawa.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerspennsylvania newswawacareersemployment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMPLOYMENT
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
This is the perfect job if you love cats
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
California DMV worker slept on the job for nearly 4 years, audit finds
Walt Disney World hiring 3,500 new employees for summer
More employment
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
6abc Job Listings
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
"The Reset" - A Special Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell
More Careers
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News