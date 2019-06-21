Women-focused SEPTA job fair Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you come across Tanja Hebron of SEPTA on the job, you'll probably see her operating a piece of heavy equipment.
"I love it. I like tearing stuff up," Hebron exclaimed.
Hebron started with SEPTA in 1993 and has broken ground in more ways than one.
"I was one of the first women ever in track, and then I became a track equipment operator, and then crossed the line again and became a first class construction equipment operator in the utilities department, and I'm still the only female," she explained.
In an effort to draw more women to the transit agency, Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., SEPTA is holding their 5th annual Women Building Septa Trades and Technical Career Fair at 1234 Market Street. Men are welcome to come, but this job fair is focused on attracting women to a traditionally male-dominated industry.
Greg Branch of SEPTA told Action News, "Overall, about 22% of our workforce is women. We're a smidgeon above the national average for women in skilled trades. So it's an area we know we can improve upon."
SEPTA is looking for applicants with job experience as well as those who have an interest but need to learn more. You do not need a college degree.
Branch said, "It's a job. It's an industry, where anyone can make a six figure salary."
Representatives from trade schools will be on hand as well as SEPTA employees who can talk potential career paths.
Tanja tries to lead by example each day.
"Just have a kid see you and say 'wow that's a female doing that'. And they look at that, and they want you to blow the
horn and excited, and I'm like - you can do that!"
Pre-registration is preferred but not required.
For more information visit the SEPTA website.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More