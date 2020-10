Chief Nursing Officer for Capital Health - Dr. Deborah Mican - discusses with Tamala Edwards the importance of Women maintaining work/life balance especially during COVID-19.Other tips:Keeping up with doctor's appointmentsFind what brings you joyThe merits of advancing your education___________Anchor: Tamala EdwardsGuest:Topic: Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19 Capital Health Cancer Center , located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.