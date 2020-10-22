Chief Nursing Officer for Capital Health - Dr. Deborah Mican - discusses with Tamala Edwards the importance of Women maintaining work/life balance especially during COVID-19.
Other tips:
Keeping up with doctor's appointments
Find what brings you joy
The merits of advancing your education
Anchor: Tamala Edwards
Guest:Dr. Deborah Mican
Chief Nursing Officer, Capital Health
Topic: Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19
Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19
The Inspiring Women Digital Series
