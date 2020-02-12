Caretaker accused of stealing more than $34K from victim in West Whiteland Township

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Coatesville woman is accused of stealing more than $34,000 from a woman she was supposed to be caring for, according to West Whiteland Township Police Department.Charlique Boggs, 35, worked for the 68-year-old victim in a senior care capacity.The victim noticed someone had withdrawn money from her account and made two car payments, according to police.Boggs became a suspect because her name was allegedly linked to two car payments.Boggs was arraigned on Tuesday. Her bail is set at $50,000.