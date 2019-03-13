Caretaker: Horse in Fairmount Park died of heart attack

A horse found dead in in Fairmount Park died of a heart attack. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- A caretaker says the horse found dead in Fairmount Park this week died of a heart attack.

A man who was taking care of the horse spoke to Action News on Wednesday.

John Morris is friends with the owner and was letting the horse stay at his stable.

He said they went out riding on Monday night when they believe the horse suffered a heart attack and died.

Morris said they called animal authorities, but they got no response so they called police.

"When the officer came, the officer tried to contact the SPCA and he got no response. We contacted the proper authorities and mixed up in communication," said Morris.

The horse laid in the park overnight Monday into Tuesday when SPCA officials finally responded.

Morris said the horse was around 20 years old and lived a good life.

