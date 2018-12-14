Caretaker wanted for theft from 73-year-old woman in Drexel Hill surrenders

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Caretaker who stole from 73-year-old woman surrenders. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on December 14, 2018.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Darby police say a caretaker wanted for allegedly treating her client like an ATM has turned herself in.

32-year-old Megan Kelleher surrendered to police on Friday.

Investigators say she drained the funds of a 73-year-old woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Kelleher made 700 unauthorized transactions at a Drexel Hill bank since July of last year, police said.

In all, $120,000 was stolen.

Kelleher is expected to face charges of ID theft, fraud, and bank violations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsidentity theftfraudUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Pederson: Wentz questionable vs. Rams, will not need surgery
Christie removes himself from list of chief of staff candidates
Show More
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Philly firefighters giving away free smoke alarms
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified
Quadruple shooting inside Philadelphia barbershop
More News