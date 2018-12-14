DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --Upper Darby police say a caretaker wanted for allegedly treating her client like an ATM has turned herself in.
32-year-old Megan Kelleher surrendered to police on Friday.
Investigators say she drained the funds of a 73-year-old woman she was supposed to be caring for.
Kelleher made 700 unauthorized transactions at a Drexel Hill bank since July of last year, police said.
In all, $120,000 was stolen.
Kelleher is expected to face charges of ID theft, fraud, and bank violations.
