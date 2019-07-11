drug bust

Cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase seized by US with 20 tons of cocaine

U.S. authorities in Philadelphia seized a cargo vessel with nearly 20 tons of cocaine on board.

It turns out the ship is owned by a fund run by banking giant JP Morgan Chase.

Officials say the bank company does not have any operational control of the vessel and have not commented on the situation.

Law enforcement agents boarded the ship and found the cocaine which is said to have a street value over a billion dollars.

The ship was en route to northern Europe at the time it was seized and aside from certain containers held by authorities, all other cargoes have been sent along by other vessels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocainedrug arrestdrug bustdrug
DRUG BUST
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Crew members charged in cocaine bust appear before judge
Authorities unveil stacks of seized cocaine after Philadelphia port bust
Drug counselors react to Philly cocaine bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Toddler thrown into field in West Philly during argument
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Show More
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Driver escapes injury when cactus pierces windshield
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
More TOP STORIES News