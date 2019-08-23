Carjacking near Temple campus caught on tape; 2 men sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men caught on surveillance camera carjacking a woman in North Philadelphia.

Cameras were rolling as the two men approached a woman Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of North 9th Street.

Police say one of the suspects pressed a handgun against the 21-year-old's stomach and forced her to get out of the car.

Both suspects then drove off with her belongings and wallet still inside.

A Temple University Alert went out to students.

According to the Temple Administration, Philadelphia Police recovered the stolen vehicle and the victim was not hurt.

The crime did not occur on Temple's Campus but it was in their patrol area and is surrounded by student housing.
