Carjacking suspect who led Philly officers on wild chase identified

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect who led officers on a wild high-speed chase through city streets following two carjackings on Friday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

Police say a delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Marcel Jenkins, got inside the vehicle and took off with the family still inside.

WATCH THE CHASE: Carjacking suspect leads police on a pursuit through Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2021.



Around 10:30 p.m., the family was found safe at 21st and Spring Garden streets, but police say the suspect carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a chase throughout the city.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect tried to elude officers. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect led officers right through the parking lot of Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Race Street.

A carjacking victim is recounting the chaotic moments as she was forced out of her vehicle by a suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a wild chase through city streets on Friday night.



Jenkins was arrested just after 11 p.m. at Franklin Square Park.

He is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

No injuries have been reported.
