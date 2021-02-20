Carjacking suspect who led Philly officers on wild chase identified

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.
Police say a delivery driver for City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Marcel Jenkins, got inside the vehicle and took off with the family still inside.
Around 10:30 p.m., the family was found safe at 21st and Spring Garden streets, but police say the suspect carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a chase throughout the city.
Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect tried to elude officers. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect led officers right through the parking lot of Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Race Street.
SEE ALSO: Carjacking victim recalls encounter with police chase suspect: 'Get out or I'm going to shoot you'
Jenkins was arrested just after 11 p.m. at Franklin Square Park.
He is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault and other related offenses.
No injuries have been reported.