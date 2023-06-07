WATCH LIVE

14 rescued after church carnival ride malfunctions in New Castle County

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 10:19AM
A ride at a church carnival malfunctioned leaving people stuck in its cages in New Castle County, Delaware.

MILLTOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- More than a dozen people, many of them children, had to be rescued from a carnival ride in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church carnival in Milltown.

Officials say the zipper ride malfunctioned, leaving 14 people stuck inside its cages.

Action News is told one cage slipped while loading the ride.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries. The other 13 were checked out at the scene.

To complicate rescue efforts, a heavy rainstorm moved through during the operation.

