After an arsonist shuttered Carpenter's Hall, the historic Philadelphia site will finally reopen to the public next week, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Carpenter's Hall to reopen next week after Christmas Eve arson in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After an arsonist shuttered Carpenter's Hall, the historic Philadelphia site will finally reopen to the public next week, just in time for the Fourth of July.

We got a look inside as the finishing touches were being made.