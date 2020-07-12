BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: Fire erupts aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Full Story
StormTracker 6 Live Radar
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Cars & Coffee drives community to support local farmer's market
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway
DA: Man charged with kidnapping, Amish woman feared 'harmed'
4 teens, 1 child shot in Wilmington
AccuWeather: Sunny, Less Humid
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Show More
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms relationship while separated from Will
More TOP STORIES News