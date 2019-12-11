Cars broken into outside Orangetheory in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a number of thefts outside an Orangetheory Fitness in Bucks County.It happened around 6 a.m. Monday at the Doylestown Pointe shopping center.Police said vehicle windows were smashed, and purses along with personal property were taken.Police said the suspect fled in a newer model, silver Dodge Durango. They released an image of the vehicle on Wednesday.Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows any information should contact the Doylestown Township Police Department at (215) 348-4201.Police say residents should not leave purses, electronics or other items of value in plain sight in a vehicle. They say to lock the items in a glove box or another secure location.