PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver ran away after crashing into two parked cars and causing a fiery scene in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
It happened just after midnight Friday at 71st Street and Dicks Avenue.
Police said the driver lost control and crashed into the parked cars. The cars then burst into flames.
The driver managed to run from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Out-of-control driver causes fiery crash in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
