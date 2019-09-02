Multiple cars catch fire inside Lankenau Medical Center parking garage

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania responded to the report of multiple vehicles on fire Sunday afternoon.

The vehicles were inside of a parking garage at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within half an hour.

So far there's no word on the extent of the vehicle damage or how the fire might have started.

Action News has learned the parking garage did not suffer structural damage.
