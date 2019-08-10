Cars torched at Northeast Philadelphia dealership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car dealership in Northeast Philadelphia was the scene of an apparent arson incident early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Hessert Chevrolet on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 4 a.m.

The dealership's alarm company told the fire department they saw someone torching cars on the lot.

Seven vehicles were damaged in total.

Just minutes before and not too far away, firefighters had responded to a car fire on Oakland Street, just off the Boulevard.

They made quick work of what they described as a suspicious fire.

While they were waiting for the fire marshal, a driver passed by to alert them of the fire at the Chevy dealership.

Philadelphia police are looking into whether the two incidents are related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphilly newscarscar firearsonarson investigationroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of alleged serial bank robber speaks exclusively to Action News
Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue or LGBTQ bar
Friends save $50 a week to bring life back into forgotten homes
Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings
Retail worker charged with groping child in NJ store
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
Multiple pets abandoned in the region in recent weeks
Show More
Raptors send seagulls fleeing from Ocean City
Is a bullet-resistant backpack in your child's future?
NTSB continues crash study, community mourns the death of family
Pet leasing now against the law in New Jersey
Police: Can you help identify this suspect wanted for robbing a woman
More TOP STORIES News