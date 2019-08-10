Cars torched at Northeast Philadelphia dealership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car dealership in Northeast Philadelphia was the scene of an apparent arson incident early Saturday morning.Firefighters were called to Hessert Chevrolet on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 4 a.m.The dealership's alarm company told the fire department they saw someone torching cars on the lot.Seven vehicles were damaged in total.Just minutes before and not too far away, firefighters had responded to a car fire on Oakland Street, just off the Boulevard.They made quick work of what they described as a suspicious fire.While they were waiting for the fire marshal, a driver passed by to alert them of the fire at the Chevy dealership.Philadelphia police are looking into whether the two incidents are related.